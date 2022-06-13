Lifestyle

5 five-minute recipes for when you don't have time

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 13, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

How many of these incredibly easy recipes have you tried?

Some days are absolutely busy, and we barely remember to eat our meals on time, while some other days we feel too lazy to prepare an elaborate meal. Here are a few 5-minute recipes that will help you on such a day to stay well-fed with nutritious food, instead of restaurant-ordered junk food. Try out these easy recipes to cut short your cooking time.

#1 Chilla

You can have chilla with stuffings as well, but the basic chilla which is highly nutritious is very simple to cook. Whisk together besan, chili powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add water and make a smooth runny batter. Heat a little oil in a nonstick pan. Add a dollop of the batter and cook thin rotis.

#2 Mac and cheese

You can make this yummy delight very quickly in a mug in the microwave. Put macaroni and water in a large coffee mug and microwave for 3 1/2 minutes. Drain the excess water. Add some milk, grated cheese, and cornstarch to the mug, and give it a quick mix. Microwave this for 60 seconds and serve it hot.

#3 Pancakes

This is probably the easiest 5-minute recipe one can make. Pancakes also taste amazing. Mix sifted flour, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, eggs, and a splash of milk. Whisk everything until it is smooth. Heat a nonstick pan and drop a dollop of the batter. Once bubbles arise on the surface of the pancake flip it and cook. Serve with honey and some fruits.

#4 Brownie

Sift flour, and add it to a microwave-safe mug. To this, add sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon powder, and salt. Stir in a little milk, oil, and vanilla extract into the flour mixture with a fork until smooth. Microwave for one minute. The center should be slightly gooey. Be careful, and do not overcook. Enjoy with a dollop of vanilla ice cream.

#5 Cheese omelet

You can make cheese omelets in a pan or in the microwave. Beat eggs, salt, milk, and pepper, and pour it on a greased pan. Cover and cook for 30 seconds, then add grated cheese on one side and fold the omelet over the cheese. To make it in a mug, grease your mug. Mix all ingredients in the mug and microwave.