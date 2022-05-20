Lifestyle

Modak, kada prasad and more: 5 easy prasad recipes

Written by Sneha Das May 20, 2022

A prasad is basically an eatable food item that is offered to the Gods to show devotion to them. According to Hindu belief, when a prasad is offered to God, it gets blessed by divine grace. After offering, the prasad is then consumed by worshipers to seek God's blessings. Here are five prasad recipes that you can prepare at home.

#1 Modak

Modak is a popular prasad served during Ganesh Chaturthi. Cook grated coconut and jaggery in a pan along with nutmeg and saffron. Boil water with ghee. Add salt and flour, mix well and cook. Knead the dough, roll it into a ball and shape the edges into a flower pattern. Put the filling onto the dough, seal it, and steam for 10-15 minutes.

#2 Atta laddu

Atta laddu is a popular prasad in India served at several pujas. Dry roast atta for seven-eight minutes until light brown. Add almonds and ghee and stir well. Let it cool and then add sugar and cardamom powder and mix well. Make smooth round balls out of the mixture. Let the balls cool. Garnish them with dry fruits and offer them as prasad.

#3 Kada prasad

Kada prasad is a sacred whole wheat flour halwa served to all visitors to the Darbar Sahib in a Gurdwara. Boil water with sugar until the sugar dissolves. Roast flour in some ghee. Add cardamom powder and sugar syrup and stir well. Cook well until the mixture thickens and looks like a pudding. Garnish with chopped dry fruits and serve.

#4 Charnamrut

Prepared with five holy ingredients, Charnamrut is a must during every puja. The holy concoction is used in Hindu as well as Jain worship. Mix together cow's milk, cow's milk curd, honey, sugar, cow's milk ghee, phool makhana, chironji, ganga jal, tulsi leaves, chopped almonds, cashew nuts, grated dry coconut, and raisins. Refrigerate the mixture until it is time to serve.

#5 Kesar kheer

Usually served in temples and as traditional Chhath Puja and Janmashtami prasad, kheer is basically rice and milk-based pudding. Boil the milk. Take two-four tablespoons of milk in a separate bowl and mix with saffron strands. Add washed rice to milk and let it cook. Add dry fruits, saffron milk, and sugar and mix well. Garnish with tulsi leaves and serve as prasad.