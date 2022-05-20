Lifestyle

Your guide to traveling to Alchi

Your guide to traveling to Alchi

Written by Lahari Basu May 20, 2022, 10:33 am 2 min read

Locals believe that the Alchi Monastery complex was built by the great translator Guru Rinchen Zangpo between 958 and 1055. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The village of Alchi is about 70 km from Leh, in the union territory of Ladakh. Tucked away at around 3,500 meters above sea level, the village is famous for its gompas, Buddhist ecclesiastical fortification of learning. Situated on the banks of the Indus river, Alchi is visited by travelers for the 1,000-year-old Alchi Monastery.

Accessibility How to reach Alchi

Leh Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport is the nearest airport and has regular flights to and from Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, etc. The nearest major railway station from Leh is Jammu Tawi. You can hire a cab from there to reach Leh and then to Alchi. The village has regular taxi and bus services to Leh. Chandigarh is 822km, Dehradun 968km, and Srinagar 400km from Alchi.

Weather Best time to visit Alchi

Alchi experiences extreme winters but pleasant summers. The maximum temperature in summer can be 25 degree Celsius and the minimum can be 12 degree Celsius. Do carry sunscreen, or you might easily get sunburnt. The maximum temperature during winter is around 15 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature can drop to -30degree Celsius. Therefore, the best time to visit is from May to September.

Sightseeing Popular places to visit

Alchi is home to many monasteries and gompas. Do visit the holy sites for their serene environs and ancient architecture. Visit Lotsawala la-Khang, the Buddhist temple has an idol of Shakyamuni. Sum-Trek, Du Khang, and Manjushri constructed on the Alchi Monastery premises are mesmerizing works of architecture. The Vairocana Temple is admired for its mandalas and antique murals.

Activities Things to do

Explore the Alchi Monastery and meditate in the peaceful environment of the gompa. Attend the Hemis festival celebrated at Hemis Monastery every year in June. Do not forget to carry home plums and apricots from here. Visit the mysterious Magnetic Hill, where the road appears to go uphill but with the car engine turned off your car will start moving ahead on its own!

Lodging Where to stay

There are a few guesthouses and homestays in Alchi village. People generally stay in Leh and leave early in the morning to visit Alchi. However, some people do stay overnight at Alchi to acclimatize. Stay at Alchi after flying into Leh to sleep at a lower altitude, or get better acclimatized for the higher altitude of Leh when traveling from Srinagar to Leh.