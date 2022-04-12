Lifestyle

Yum yum yum! It's Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

Yum yum yum! It's Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 12, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Grilled cheese is a classic American snack which is now extremely popular across the world.

In the United States, April 12 is celebrated as an awareness day for grilled cheese sandwiches. If you're already salivating, fix yourself a sandwich with a crunchy outside and a gooey cheesy inside quickly. Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is held in honor of the mass favorite comfort food, which has now traveled across the world and evolved in various forms as per local tastes.

#1 Grilled cheese sandwiches existed in the Roman empire

The very first grilled cheese sandwich was apparently served as an open-face sandwich, but later it evolved into what it looks like today. It is believed that this famous dish has been around since the time of the Romans but wasn't popular until the 1920s when sliced bread became more readily available. At present, it is one of America's favorite dishes!

#2 How to observe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

Make a grilled cheese sandwich in your style. Use the best cheeses to make the sandwich and enjoy it with your favorite soup. Layer it with your choice of fillings and make a double-decker grilled cheese sandwich. Add a protein of your liking or sauteed veggies for extra flavor and variety. Above all, make sure to not burn your sandwich while grilling.

#3 What goes well with grilled cheese sandwiches?

This is quite a versatile item that can go well with almost everything. You can use tomato ketchup, mustard sauce, green chutney, marinara sauce, or marmalade for dips. For sides, tomato soup makes for the ideal combination. Coleslaw, fruit salad, or fresh green salad also pair well. French fries are another classic side snack. Pickles also go really well with these sandwiches.

#4 Best grilled cheese sandwich recipe

Butter one side of four bread slices generously. Heat a pan and grill two slices. Layer three of your favorite cheese slices (for example cheddar, mozzarella, and American) on top of the bread slices. Close the sandwich with another bread slice and turn it over to let it crisp up. Add three more cheese slices on top, place another bread slice, flip and grill.