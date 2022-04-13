Lifestyle

Kada Prasad, phirni and more: Popular Baisakhi dishes

Baisakhi is a celebration of the spring harvest and birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh.

Baisakhi is the first day of the month of Vaisakh in the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated every year in mid-April as a celebration of the spring harvest. It also marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism. What's an Indian festival without an array of delicious food! Let's check out the Baisakhi spread.

#1 Kada Prasad

Kada Prasad is a halwa that is served as prasad after prayers. The delicious halwa is prepared with atta, ghee, sugar, and water in a proportion of 1:1:1:3 ratio respectively. It is customary to chant the five vanis during the cooking process: Japji Sahib, Jaap Sahib, Tav Parsaad Saviyae, Chaoupai Sahib, and Anand Sahib; or Waheguru continuously while making the prasad.

#2 Punjabi Kadhi

Kadhi is a thick gravy made from gram flour (besan), containing vegetable fritters or pakoras, to which full-fat yogurt (dahi) is added for a tangy flavor. North Indians love to gorge on it along with rice for lunch. Enjoyed by young and old alike, kadhi is an easy-to-make delectable recipe. The traditional kadhi is mixed with rich spices for an amazing taste.

#3 Chole Bhature

One of the main dishes eaten on Baisakhi is Chole Bhature. Although it is a common favorite across the country and abroad, a Baisakhi spread calls for all tasty Punjabi dishes. Close your eyes and sink in the flavors of the spice blend of the chhole wrapped in the perfectly cooked crispy yet soft bhature, and let your olfactory nerves do the rest.

#4 Phirni

A grand celebration calls for a grand dessert item. Here comes Shahi Kesar Phirni at your service! Kesar Phirni is conventionally a Kashmiri dessert. A harmonious blend of rice paste, milk, sugar, cardamom, saffron, and rose petals--Phirni is a dish to die for. Although pretty heavy, gourmets will always have enough space to adjust a dessert or two in their tummy.

#5 Sweet Lassi

it is customary to wash all that rich food down with a glass of rich and creamy lassi. This cool beverage is a staple in Punjabi cuisine. Although lassi is usually made with yogurt and sugar, there are several versions you can try, such as Mango Lassi, Rose Lassi, and Pineapple Lassi. These are just a few of the many dishes savored on Baisakhi.