National Scrabble Day 2022: History, celebrations and more

Written by Sneha Das Apr 13, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

Scrabble is a fun word game that refreshes your mind. (Photo credit: Pxfuel)

National Scrabble Day is observed every year on April 13 in the United States of America to pay tribute to the iconic board game. The game was created in 1938 by American architect Alfred Mosher Butts. Scrabble was originally called Lexico and then Criss Cross Words until the name Scrabble was finalized by Butts. The day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Butts.

History of the day

When the Great Depression in 1929 left many people jobless and basically distressed in the United States of America, Butts came up with a new game to cheer them up. He created it by combining crossword puzzles with anagram elements. James Brunot helped him to reshape the rules and design of the game and Scrabble got its trademark in 1948.

Why people love playing Scrabble?

Scrabble is extremely popular because it lets people exercise their minds while using their creativity. It brings friends and families together for a fun time. It improves your communication skills and your vocabulary gets richer as you play more and more. The game also trains your brain, improves your cognitive ability, and helps you to perform more challenging tasks.

How to play the game?

The game can be played between two-four players. The game board has a 15x15 grid. Each player has to pick seven letters initially and make their words starting from there. You draw more letters as you use up your letters. Each letter has a point value, the board has letter scores and word scores. The final points tally decides the winner.

How to celebrate the day?

If you wish to celebrate National Scrabble Day, host a fun Scrabble party with your friends, family, or colleagues and plan a surprise gift for the winner. You can also decorate your place with a theme revolving around the game. Scrabble is also an online game. So host a Scrabble tournament and play with as many people you want and try the variations.

Some interesting facts about the game

Did you know that Scrabble has been sold in 121 countries and played in 29 different languages? Interesting, right? Certain new words like "mojito," "selfie," "hashtag," "vlog," "chillax," and "beatbox" have been added to the Scrabble dictionary. The games were handmade by co-inventor James Brunot and his friend for about two decades. The game can be played by a visually impaired person as well.