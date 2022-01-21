Lifestyle

8 ways to help your brain think faster

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 21, 2022, 09:22 pm 2 min read

How many of these brain hacks do you know?

Are you a fast thinker? Are you known for making quick decisions and delivering witty comebacks? Being a quick thinker has its own perks. You come across as smart and intelligent. Replying faster makes you more creative, energetic, and generally happier. Besides, your brain will become sharper. There are several things you can do to become a fast thinker. Here are some.

Number 1 Avoid multi-tasking

1. No matter how much multi-tasking is glorified, it doesn't help you in any way, except tiring you. Your brain isn't programmed to handle multiple tasks at once. Research shows that multitasking can make you less productive. It decreases one's ability to learn, attention span, and mental performance. So if you wish to train your brain to think faster, avoid multi-tasking.

Number 2, 3 Laugh more and get some exercise

2. Laughter can cure most problems. It can reduce stress hormones in the brain, thus resulting in improved short-term memory function. 3. Exercise is the solution to most problems, and also a tool to enhance brainpower. Any kind of bodily movement aids quicker learning, improves focus, and the power to recall. A Swedish study concluded that increased cardiovascular movement made people more intelligent.

Number 4 Encourage yourself to think faster in small things

4. Start challenging yourself to make decisions faster in day-to-day activities. For eg. at a restaurant, choose your meal quicker than usual. Similarly, choose your attire for the day faster, which juice to have, where to go out, etc. quicker. This will train your brain to think faster, and gradually you will start to think faster in other aspects of life as well.

Number 5, 6 Get ample sleep; meditate

5. Good sleep is not only beneficial for the body but also important for the brain as well. Sound sleep helps the brain to think faster and more accurately. 6. Meditation can help your brain to separate important things from the not-so-important. Meditation improves focus and ignores unnecessary clutter. Your brain then learns to respond better to important things.

Number 7, 8 Play puzzles; learn a musical instrument

7. Play more puzzle games and challenge your brain with brain teasers. Such activities stimulate the brain cells and help the brain to think faster in various situations. 8. Another way can be learning to play a musical instrument. It enhances memory, cognitive skills and increases the brain's processing power. The guitar is known to sharpen your brain and improve its response time.