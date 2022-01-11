7 ways to do a mental detox

A mental detox is as important as a physical detox to flush out toxins from your mind and release stress

Our finances, personal issues, relationships, health, job, and these days the pandemic, everything has combined to put a lot of mental pressure on us. Overthinking, anxiety and stress have become a part of our lives. With so much going on, it is important to give ourselves a break. A mental cleanse is what we need, Here's how to do a mental detox.

#1 Practice deep breathing

Deep breathing is the most popular method to calm your mind down. Do it at any time of the day you feel stressed or find yourself in a panic situation. Your inhales should be longer than your exhales. Hold for a few seconds in between the two and slowly let the air out from your mouth. Feel the breath travel through your entire body.

#2 Don't overconsume news

New COVID-19 strains and an increasing number of cases have meant that pandemic-related stress just refuses to budge. Skip reading or watching too much news about it. Feeding your brain negative information activates the sympathetic nervous system which further releases stress hormones like cortisol. Spiritual experts suggest that instead of starting your day with a newspaper, practice meditation or do some kind of exercise.

#3 Practice mindfulness

Take a walk or simply sit in silence and practice mindfulness. Look at the trees, birds, the sky and focus on their colors, the smells around you, what you feel in the moment, etc. Mindfulness helps you understand the things that matter and things that are not in your control. This method trains your brain to respond to situations better.

#4 Take a break from technology

Several studies have suggested that too much screen time can lead to psychological distress and a reduction in family satisfaction. This is because you are dividing your time poorly between your real-life, i.e. your family, and what is merely a buffer, i.e. social media. So get away from the screens and give yourself a complete break from technology.

#5, 6 Show gratitude; do some stretches

Amid all the negativity, we tend to forget about the good things in our lives. Sit down and think about everything you should be thankful for. Journal if you want and read multiple times. Do some stretching exercises to relax and curb stress. Exercising is known to treat mental health issues and give the person a sense of well-being.

#7 Practice laughter therapy

Laughter therapy is another way to turn your mind toward positivity. It fills your body and brain with more oxygen and leaves you in a calm and relaxed mood. Your heart rate and blood pressure decrease, thus improving your overall health. You generally start feeling good about your surroundings and you cope well with negative situations.