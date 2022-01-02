5 amazing benefits of sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds are collected from the flower head of the sunflower plant. The seeds are considered a superfood and contain immense nutrition along with a nutty flavor. Experts recommend consumption of these seeds as they aid in reducing the risk of hypertension, heart disease, and also boost your immune system. They are also used to make butter. Here are some of its amazing benefits.

#1 Sunflower seeds help boost energy levels

The presence of heightened protein levels in these seeds can boost energy. Along with that, the seeds have nutrients such as selenium that enhance blood flow and increase the amount of oxygen delivery to the body. In addition, they also have vitamin B1 that further helps convert foods into energy. Notably, 100 grams of sunflower seeds can offer around 585 calories of energy.

#2 They can help lower inflammation

Sunflower seeds can fight chronic inflammation. They contain flavonoids and vitamin E that help lower inflammation. They also have zinc that protects us from allergies and invading pathogens to further keep infections at bay. Consuming these seeds at least five times a week lowers the risk of several chronic health problems along with inflammation, as per several studies.

#3 Sunflower seeds are beneficial to the heart

The presence of healthy fats such as monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats in these seeds offers heart-protective effects. Approximately 3/4th cup of these seeds incorporate 14 grams of fat that can help reduce high cholesterol and keep heart diseases and hypertension at bay. They are low in saturated fats and rich in oleic and linoleic acids, which protects from the occurrence of arrhythmias.

#4 They promote functioning of brain

The presence of vitamin B6 in these seeds is known to enhance mood, focus, and memory. They are also a good source of thiamine which further improves cognitive functioning. A quarter cup of these seeds offers over 80% of the daily value of vitamin E, which has high antioxidant properties to safeguard your brain cells and keep oxidative stress away.

#5 They enhance your immune system

These seeds contain several essential vitamins and minerals to enhance your immune system and increase the ability to combat viruses. Since the seeds are a good source of selenium, they are excellent in lowering inflammation which eventually boosts immunity. The presence of zinc in these seeds also makes them great for developing and supporting immune cells in your body.