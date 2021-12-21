Lifestyle Pre-bridal skincare routine for that elusive glow

Published on Dec 21, 2021, 05:43 pm

Your wedding day is one of the most important days in your life as all eyes are on you. While great makeup can fix everything but that natural bridal glow is what makes the difference. Therefore, we recommend you start taking extra care of your skin months before your D-day. Follow this simple pre-bridal skincare routine to achieve that perfect glowing and flawless skin.

Routine Start with a natural skincare routine

It's quite understandable that you would want to get the best treatment for your special day to get instant results. But we would recommend you keep your skincare routine as natural as possible instead of going all out with experimental treatments. These treatments include several chemicals and might have adverse effects on your skin. Instead, include natural and organic products in your skincare routine.

Need Follow a strict day and night skincare regime

Your skincare routine should not just be restricted to the mornings, a dedicated nighttime skincare routine is equally important. Our skin cells replenish while we sleep, which is why it is important to give them a boost at night. Sunscreen should be your best friend in your morning skincare routine, while a nourishing under-eye cream is an essential product in your night skincare routine.

CTM Do not skip on CTM

You should not miss the three important steps of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing (CTM), no matter how tired you are. We recommend you use a cleanser that is sulfate-free and contains organic ingredients. Follow it up with a good hydrating toner. After that, apply your moisturizer which is the most crucial product in your skincare routine. Use a moisturizer irrespective of your skin type.

Face pack Apply a face pack at least once a week

A face pack or mask might work a bit slower than those expensive salon treatments, but trust us it can help you get that elusive wedding glow if done consistently. Use a natural and organic face pack at least once a week. Also, try incorporating this step into your skincare routine about three months before your D-day.

Massage Start getting regular body and facial massages

Body and facial massages are extremely beneficial for your skin as they provide nourishment and deep relaxation. A good massage helps release all the stress that builds up in your muscles. You can opt for a 100 percent natural Ayurvedic massage that will relax your body and also help you to get rid of hyperpigmentation and tanning.

Information Lastly, eat healthy and get enough sleep

Do not forget to take care of your skin from the inside as well. Start following a healthy balanced diet because what you eat will eventually reflect on your skin. Also, try getting at least seven-eight hours of sleep daily to get that natural glow.