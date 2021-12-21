Lifestyle 5 new year celebration ideas for new couples

New year's eve makes for one of the most romantic nights of the year. Welcoming the new year as a couple allows you to reminisce about all the good times you and your partner have had together while looking forward to what is to come. Here are some new year's celebration ideas that can help you enjoy and learn a little about your partner.

#1 Go on a staycation or vacation

If you want to spend some quality time with your partner, you can take a trip. Trips help you connect with each other and with nothing to do but chill, there is ample time to learn about your partner. Dec 31st is a Friday this year, so a weekend getaway with your partner is the perfect way to ring in the new year.

#2 Watch your favorite holiday movies

For all those couples who prefer chilling on the couch and binge-watching their favorite movies, new year's eve is the ideal opportunity. You can watch romantic movies or the holiday classics together. In case you cannot select a genre, simply go back and forth choosing a film so that you both have the opportunity to show each other your favorite films.

#3 Have a fun games night

If you are one of those couples who don't like to simply sit in, then have a games night. Pull out all your favorite board games that you have been stashing away in the cupboard. Also, arrange for some yummy snacks and mocktails to amp up the atmosphere. You can also set up a gaming marathon on your favorite console.

#4 Spend the night cooking your favorite dishes

While cooking might feel like a boring thing, it is the best way to bond with someone. Cooking together will strengthen your communication skills as you both will rely on each other to produce a delectable meal. Following this, you can arrange for a candlelight dinner along with some soft music to set the mood.

#5 Throw a new year's bash

Of course, spending the night with just each other is fun. But if you are one of those couples who love hanging out with friends, then invite some over and have a new year's bash. Decorate the house, have a fun theme and lots of drinks and food. Partying with each other's friends also gives you a chance to get to know them better.