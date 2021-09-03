Skipping your toner? Here's why that's a bad idea

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Sep 03, 2021, 06:03 pm

Don't skip toner for the sake of your skin

A facial toner is a liquid-like product that is typically used after cleansing the face and before applying the serum in the skincare routine. Toners help balance the pH of the skin and prep the skin for better absorption of other products that are layered on the face. But toners have a host of other benefits that make them a mandatory skincare product.

#1

Helps remove remnants even after you have done double cleansing

Fine, so you have double cleansed your face with oil and a foam-based cleanser. But chances are that your face still has some tiny remnants of impurities that are invisible to the naked eye. Dab some toner onto a cotton pad and gently wipe your face with it. You will be surprised to see that the cotton pad has some nasty grime on it.

#2

Pores cannot be removed completely; toner minimizes their appearance though

Pore sizes vary from one person to another and maybe prominent on those who have oily skin and smaller on those who have dry skin. While pores cannot be removed completely, applying toner to the skin will help with a more polished look. It is also important to choose the right toner for your skin type to reduce the visibility of pores.

#3

Helps in retaining moisture in the skin

Applying moisturizer after using a toner is a quick way to retain the skin's moisture. This is because toners are naturally hydrating and help in better absorption of the moisturizer. Spritzing your face with a toner of your choice, as soon as you walk in from the sun, is a great way to rejuvenate and nourish your skin after sun exposure.

#4

Adds a layer of protection to the skin

Toners help in restoring the skin's pH balance that is stripped off by over-exfoliation or over-cleansing. Regular application of toners creates a barrier on the skin that prevents the penetration of impurities, grime, and other pollutants into the skin. Applying toners also help in removing the harmful chlorine and minerals that may be deposited in the skin as a result of using tap water.