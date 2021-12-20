Lifestyle 8 remedies to ease motion sickness

Motion sickness is an illness caused by motion while you are traveling

Motion sickness is an illness caused by motion while you are traveling. For example, if you are on a boat ride, your ears may identify the motion but your other senses might not be able to make the same association. The brain ends up confused, leading to the problem. But stress not, here are a few instant remedies to beat this problem.

Motion sickness takes place when there are conflicts among your senses and your brain is unable to take up all the varied signals. In India, there are over one million cases per year of this illness, and is more common in pregnant women and children. Symptoms of motion sickness mostly include dizziness, loss of appetite, headaches, breathing difficulty, fatigue, vomiting, nausea, and pale skin.

1. Even if you are not driving the vehicle, look at the direction you are going to connect the dots between your visual sense and inner ear. Some people have experienced a significant reduction in motion sickness by sitting in the front seat. 2. Another trick is to keep your focus on a stationary object in the distance.

3. Try to get off the vehicle for a few minutes and breathe in some fresh air. If this isn't feasible, open the air vents toward you or use a paper-like fan to blow more air on your face. 4. Consuming some light snacks like saltine crackers can help. Don't opt for heavy foods as they slow down digestion and make the situation worse.

5. Turn on some music to distract yourself or talk to the person you are traveling with. Studies say that music helps in eliminating nausea and other symptoms linked with this sickness. 6. Do not scroll through your phone or read a book as looking at something too close increases the problem. It is best to take a nap or put on headphones instead.

7. For some, lying down might ease the symptoms while for others, sitting upright can eliminate the sickness. So tweak your positions and choose to stay in the most comfortable one. 8. Sipping on cold water has also proved helpful in preventing symptoms like nausea. But don't gulp down the whole bottle at once. Avoid consuming caffeinated drinks as they can dehydrate your body.