5 things to do in Havelock Island

Havelock Island has a lot that you can explore and do

Havelock Island, officially known as Swaraj Island, is one of the biggest islands in the cluster of islands under Ritchie's Archipelago. It is located to the east of Great Andaman within the Andaman Islands. From sunbathing and snorkeling to jungle treks and camping, this stunning island offers a lot to tourists. Here are a few things you shouldn't miss.

Information How to reach Havelock Island?

Havelock Island does not have its own airport. You need to fly to the Port Blair airport. From there, you need to take a cab to the port from where you will get a ferry to reach the island. Seaplane is another option.

#1 Enjoy snorkeling at Kalapathar Beach

Located at a corner of Havelock Island, Kalapathar Beach is a gorgeous beach with white sand and huge black stones and rocks. It is perfect for people looking for some me-time. You can sunbathe here and also try snorkeling. Couples can sit under an umbrella and sip on some coconut water. The beach also offers a unique view of the sunrise.

#2 Trek to Elephant Beach

Elephant Beach is a paradise of marine life. You can take a speed boat from the Havelock jetty to reach the beach or take the trekking trail through the forest. The beach offers activities like snorkeling and sea walks and boasts of one of the richest coral reefs. A large portion of its shoreline was washed away in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

#3 Enjoy the sunset at Radhanagar Beach

With blue waters and white sand, Radhanagar Beach has been named the best beach in Asia. It was also adjudged the seventh-best beach in the world by Time magazine, which is why it is also known as Beach No. 7. The beach is an oasis of tranquility. It is a great place to relax and rejuvenate. Do not miss out on watching the sunset.

#4 Indulge in photography

Well, everyone loves photography but if you are a professional photographer or love photography a lot, you should definitely visit Havelock Island. It is a photographer's haven due to the number of scenic sights and beaches. With a gorgeous contrast of black boulders and white sandy stones, each and every place on this island offers a spectacular spot for photography,

#5 Try delicious food

Havelock Island is famous for seafood, so make sure you enjoy a few of the dishes. Then there are plenty of cafes and restaurants that offer a wide range of vegetarian dishes as well. Some cafes arrange beach parties for the guests. If you like live music, you can choose to go to one such restaurant. There are book exchange cafes here as well.