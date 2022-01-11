#TrendAlert: Here's how to ace the glossy eyelid look

The glossy eye trend has found several takers across the globe and has also heated up the ramp

Glossy eyelids have been around for some time now and they refuse to go out of trend. They look fresh and glamorous and are oh so attractive. Achieving the look needs a little creativity, smartness, and the right makeup products. If you also want to get on the glossy eyelid bandwagon, here are a few tips to get that sheen at home.

How to begin? Prime your eyelids and apply eye shadow

Begin with priming your lids with an eye primer or concealer to form a smooth canvas. Pick an eyeshadow color of your choice. The look works best with either neutral shades or an extremely bright color. Apply it all over your eyelid. However, instead of powder shadows, use a cream or gel-based shadow with a shimmer finish to form the correct base.

The punch Gloss up your eyes

The main product here is the eye gloss. They have flooded the market and are quite a rage. However, you can also use your lip gloss, provided u have one in a similar color as your shadow or is transparent. Use an eye shadow brush to apply it on top of the eye shadow, across the brow bone, and bottom lash line.

Caution Asymmetry is important; stay away from the crease

Glossy eyelids are not supposed to be symmetric, so you don't need to be precise. However, do not go outside the edge. You don't want your shadow to be all over the place. While the eye crease needs to be well-tended in most eye looks, when it comes to glossy eyes, it is better to stay away from them to avoid any stickiness.

Tips A few more things to keep in mind

To finish off the makeup, keep the following things in mind. -Reapply a thin layer of liquid eyeliner over the gloss. -Layer on some mascara to complete the look. -For the rest of your face, it is better to opt for a semi-natural tone so that your eyelids dominate the look. -For your lips, pick a neutral-shade glossy lipstick.

Makeup removal How to remove glossy eye makeup?

Removing glossy eye makeup is not as difficult as you might think owing to it being sticky. Use a makeup removing balm, rub lightly on your eyelids, and leave on for a minute. Clean off with water. You can also wet a cotton ball with micellar water, place it on eyelids for a few seconds and simply wipe it off. Follow-up with a cleanser.