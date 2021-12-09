Lifestyle Know all about K-beauty fad Glass Skin

Know all about K-beauty fad Glass Skin

Glass skin is another gift from the Koreans

If you clicked on this story, then you have either heard a lot about Glass Skin and want to know more about the fad, or you have never heard of it ever and are wondering about the term. Glass Skin is another Korean skin regime that involves the use of various products to achieve a clear, smooth, and shiny complexion, reminiscent of glass.

Meaning What is Glass Skin?

Glass Skin takes the concept of dewy skin a step further. K-beauty experts describe it as a state where the skin is so full of water that light bounces of it. There are no bumps or roughness on the skin as well. Several products, such as moisturizers, serums, emulsions, sheet masks, etc are used. The concept basically revolves around hydration, hydration and hydration.

Cleansing Start with double cleansing and exfoliating

Double cleansing involves cleansing the skin twice, first with a make-up remover and then with a gentle cleanser. Follow this up with exfoliation, the process of removing dead cells. Exfoliants come in two varieties - physical and chemical. Physical exfoliants are the walnut and apricot ones we are all familiar with. Chemical exfoliants come with ingredients like glycolic acid.

Toner Toner is K-beauty holy grail

Toner might be THE most important skincare product in Korean skincare. They love it so much that they have devised a whole routine around it, known as the 7-step routine. In this, you apply the toner seven times (whew!), layering it up. Toners are important to restore the skin's pH levels and they also offer base hydration to absorb the rest of the products.

More hydration Serums and emulsions pack a punch

Emulsions are a relatively new term in India. They are basically like serums but have a lighter concentration of the main ingredient. They have a watery consistency and also address skin issues, but with the added aim of intense hydration. It is all about adding as much hydration as possible. Serums come next and they target skin issues, such as aging and pigmentation.

Moisturizing Don't forget the moisturizer and eye cream

Now you add a thick layer of oil-free, hydrating moisturizer. You can choose one with Korean ingredients, such as bija and cica for better results. Next, apply eye cream, it goes without saying a hydrating one. Pack all that moisture in with a sheet mask. Sheet masks are drenched in serum and great for treating tired skin.

Information Your skin will thank you

Now imagine what all this layering of hydrating products would have done to your skin. Your skin is soaked in moisture and dripping wet. Continue with the routine for a few weeks for long-lasting results.