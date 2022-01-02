5 wonderful benefits of yoga

Yoga offers several health benefits for all age groups

The ancient practice of yoga has gained widespread attention over the past few decades. It offers physical and mental health benefits for all age groups. What's more, yoga exercises are not only easy but can also be performed by people of all ages and fitness levels. Several studies have shown it's beneficial in treating conditions like arthritis and osteopenia. Here are some surprising benefits.

#1 Yoga and flexibility go hand in hand

Yoga asanas, when performed regularly, are highly efficient in easing tension in your muscles and building flexibility. Moreover, flexibility in your body can also help you prevent certain injuries by quickly healing muscle soreness and promoting adequate blood flow. You can start by gradually increasing the amount of time you hold the yoga pose in the correct posture to increase flexibility.

#2 Here's how yoga can improve posture

Yoga asanas such as Bhujangasana are very helpful in correcting your posture which further brings your muscles, joints, and bones in proper alignment. Since most of us are spending too much time on our work desks, it becomes more important to work on our posture. Yoga asanas develop core strength for improved posture, which further aids the digestive, circulatory, and nervous systems.

#3 Feeling stressed or experiencing anxiety? Try yoga

Now that we know yoga is all about overall wellness, we should also acknowledge the fact that yoga can reduce anxiety and stress levels. It has also been used as a substitute treatment for anxiety disorders. It lowers the stress hormone called cortisol, which can help your mind relax. In fact, yoga practitioners are known to develop more confidence and accomplish inner peace, too.

#4 Reap the benefits of adequate sleep from yoga

Adequate sleep is crucial for your overall health, both mental and physical, because it rejuvenates us after a hectic work regime and exertion of the day. Studies have asserted that yoga can effectively regulate your sleep cycle by relaxing your muscles and relieving tension. Experts suggest at least 7-8 hours of a good night's sleep. It also regulates your mood.

#5 Yoga can keep your bones healthy

Yoga is a great remedy to treat bone health problems like osteoporosis. It is known to ease the symptoms and reduce the complications of bone health problems. Furthermore, it is also great for increasing bone density in women after menopause. You can perform some basic yoga asanas, such as tree pose and bridge pose, that can build bone strength, relax pain, and improve posture.