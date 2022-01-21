Lifestyle

5 things that will make you more organized

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 21, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

Being organized can help you become more productive.

Organizational skills are the foundation of success. If you are not organized, you will find it hard to achieve your goals. Paying bills on time, completing tasks, and arriving for appointments on time are a few things that signal good organizational skills. All it needs is some consistency and bringing a little discipline to your lifestyle. Here's how you can do it.

Number 1 Make a schedule

Make a schedule of your tasks. Write down the things that you want to accomplish during the day and allot time to complete each task. Make an effort to finish each task in the allotted time. Do this daily and slowly you will start noticing that not only are you finishing your work on time, but are even left with some spare time.

Number 2 Plan your meals

Your meals can also use some organization. Prepare a meal plan for the week to save time on deciding later what to cook. Next, make a list of the ingredients you will need. Go out grocery shopping and buy everything you will need. Do a little prep beforehand if possible. After a week, make an inventory and see what you are left with.

Number 3 Declutter and clean up

Making one's own bed after getting up daily shows discipline in life. It also gives a positive start to your day. De-clutter your drawer and wallet to make them look neater. Clearing out a space helps you find things quickly later. Spend some time every week going through unnecessary papers and other things. Discard unnecessary stuff that has piled on for ages.

Number 4 Ready your clothes beforehand

To save time in the morning, do a few things at night itself. Choose your attire for the next day and keep it ready to be put on quickly. Prepare your bag also in advance. Do your laundry on weekends as otherwise, you will leave yourself in a mess for the coming week. Iron the clothes as well beforehand.

Number 5 Check your bank account regularly

Organizing and managing your expenses is easy. All you need to do is cultivate the habit of checking your bank account on a regular basis. Install your bank's app to make this easier. Keep a tab on your daily expenses so that you never go overboard. If you know how much money is left in your account, you will be motivated to save.