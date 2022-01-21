Lifestyle

5 places in India to enjoy a work vacation

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 21, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

A work vacation is a great way to work while catching up on a much-needed break.

While working from home sounds like an exciting idea, it isn't all that fun. Juggling between office deadlines and household responsibilities can get really exhausting. So while you have the chance, how about taking a workation? A working vacation lets you take your work to a location where you can also get the thrill of a vacation. Here are five such places in India.

#1 Goa, Maharashtra

Goa is the most popular vacation destination at any time of the year. It has also become immensely popular among people who wish to combine work with vacation. Head to a quiet corner at the beach and engross yourself in work while soaking in the beach. Later, simply unwind with a nice meal and drinks at the same beach. Doesn't that sound fun!

#2 Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Although Bir is famous for adventure activities like paragliding, it is also a great destination to get away from the chaos and enjoy a workation overlooking the Himalayas. This place has several cafes and workspaces that make remote working easy. Bir isn't as crowded as other tourist places, making for a perfect place to get some quiet time. It also has some amazing resorts.

#3 Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is one of the most beautiful places in the eastern part of the country. Working around the distinctive black tea plantations is an experience you shouldn't miss. There are several tea planter bungalows where you can choose to stay for your work. Just order a cup of steaming, morning tea and begin your workation while gazing at the lush green valley.

#4 Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Fret not, we have a place for coffee lovers also. Chikmagalur is a popular tourist destination in the south and people residing in Bengaluru come here often. You can book an aesthetic homestay in the midst of a beautiful coffee estate. The place also has some great cafes with nice wi-fi connectivity to make remote working convenient and easy.

#5 Shillong, Meghalaya

Staying amid the lush greenery of Shillong with a laptop in hand isn't something one would complain about. You can book your stay in a nice resort or hotel that offers a good wi-fi connection and great infrastructure. Shillong is an abode of clouds, making the hill station the perfect destination to skip the madness of home and spend your days in isolation.