5 books that can change your life

Books open up a world we sometimes start relating with.

Books can change the way we think. They have the power to unleash a change you didn't know you were capable of. While fiction can take you places, motivational literature can impact your overall outlook toward life. There are several such books that you can pick up to give yourself a push to work toward achieving your goal. Here are some of them.

#1 The Alchemist, 1988

Published in 1988, The Alchemist is an ageless book that continues to inspire a generation to dream and believe in the power of signs. It is the story of a young shepherd and his journey to the pyramids of Egypt after his repeated dream of exploring a treasure there. It is all about the will to follow your heart and most importantly your dreams.

#2 Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, 2011

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, written by Yuval Noah Harari, was published in 2011. The writer explores the revolutions that have shaped history. The book traces the origins and effects of what we think about human progress and what it takes to be a human. Notably, Bill Gates and Barack Obama are among the millions of people who loved this book.

#3 Rich Dad, Poor Dad, 1997

Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book written by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. The book is based on Kiyosaki's own life where he compares his rich friend's father with his own father. He talks about how his friend's dad made more and more money, while his own dad didn't. It tells what the rich teach their kids, while the poor don't.

#4 The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, 1999

Written by Robin Sharma, The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari teaches you to live a life full of courage and joy. It tells the story of a lawyer, Julian Mantle, who after suffering a heart attack wakes up to realize the kind of life he had been living. He then describes his Himalayan sojourn and tryst with spirituality and how it changed his life.

#5 The Power of Now, 1997

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle can transform your thinking to achieve more joy in life. The book is a spiritual and self-help book to discover yourself and your true potential. In this book, the author explains how thinking about the future or regretting about past is a waste of time. He also offers strategies to live minute by minute.