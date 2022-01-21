Lifestyle

6 ways to embrace minimalist living

Minimalism doesn’t have to be complicated.

Minimalism is all the rage these days, and for a reason. The practice is all about decluttering your life and space, consequently helping you achieve a better state of mind. It is not just about emptying up spaces but is a lifestyle change. It wants you to appreciate what you have, and remove what you don't need. Here is how you can practice minimalism.

#1 Pay attention to one area at a time

1. If you have ever tried decluttering your cupboard, you can relate to how overwhelming it can get. So just how you start with the easiest section, start with the easiest room or corner. Choose a room that isn't as cluttered as the others. Clearing up one space will act as an inspiration to move to the next room.

#2 Organize, divide and remove

2. The next step is to organize the space and make small piles of all the items. Start sorting through each pile and divide the things into "need" and "want." Think about what purpose an item serves and how much use have you gotten out of it in the past few months. Donate clothes that you haven't worn for a year.

#3, 4 Buy multi-purpose items; avoid reckless spending

3. Buy things that serve several purposes. For example, while buying a coffee table, choose one with multiple storage spaces. Similarly, instead of spending on a work desk and bookshelf, buy a table with multiple storage compartments. 4. Control the urge to spend on things that a fancy advertisement or a friend's word is pushing on you. Really think about if you need something.

#5 Invest in quality products

5. Invest in quality items, even if they are priced a bit on the higher side. Do a little research on their durability and the longevity they promise. Buying something that can last a long time over an item that will easily wear out is a better choice. This will help you avoid the burden of upgrading your decor every few months.

#6 Clean up your home regularly

6. To stay on track to being a minimalist, it is important to keep your home clean and clutter-free. Make it a habit to throw out unnecessary papers and other small things that start piling up without us even noticing. Rearrange your wardrobe, kitchen drawers, and decor every few weeks. This way you will come across items that you don't need.