5 ways to keep kids healthy amid online learning

Online classes can get extremely stressful, but you can't let them affect your kid's health.

Did you ever in your wildest dreams imagine education fully shifting to a setting where kids study in isolation? The idea itself sounds absurd, but the pandemic made it possible. The problem is that online learning has left students vulnerable to health issues. While we can't control what's happening in the world, we can ensure that our kids stay healthy in this environment.

With schools staying shut due to the ongoing pandemic both mental and physical health of students have been affected.

Main reasons for this are reduced time with peers, reduced physical activity, poor posture and eye strain while attending online classes or doing homework.

Focusing on good posture, timely break from the screens and regular physical exercise can mitigate the harms of sitting all day.

#1 Create a comfortable study space

Try to set up a dedicated study space for online classes. It is important that kids sit upright during classes. Mimick the atmosphere of a classroom by placing a comfortable chair and table. Ensure that the device is at a comfortable eye level and that your kid isn't slouching. This will prevent posture-related issues, such as backache and neck pain.

#2 Offer them healthy food choices

Ensure that your kids are eating right and drinking enough water. Bad food choices will make them tired and affect their overall health. To keep the urge to snack on unhealthy food items at bay, provide them with options like fruit sticks with a low-fat dip, homemade nut bars, etc. Keep a bottle of water on their desk to help them stay hydrated.

#3 Encourage them to take a break

If your child is being assigned a lot of online homework, ensure they are not sitting through the day and taking breaks. A break rejuvenates us and gives the brain a break, which in turn helps you come back stronger. However, their break shouldn't comprise checking social media. Tell them to take a small walk or do something that pushes them to move.

#4 Place a curfew on screen time

Screen time is bad for kids and can have an adverse impact on their mental growth. The blue light emitted by gadgets can harm the eyes. So limit the amount of time they spend on them. However, since their only connection with their friends is online, let them indulge a bit. But then, take the gadgets away at least one-two hour before bedtime.

#5 Ensure physical movement

Schools have a schedule for physical activities which ensures that kids stay fit and active. But it isn't the same in online classes, even if there is a period for physical training. Set a routine for it at home. If it isn't possible for them to get some physical activity before classes, then schedule something for the evening. Zumba is something that kids enjoy.