Paleo diet: Everything you need to know

The aim of paleo diet is to return to a way of eating that's more like what early humans ate

A nutritious and balanced diet is the key to keeping diseases at bay. Nowadays, there are a variety of health and weight loss diets to choose from. Many of these diets promise quicker results and since most of us are dealing with hectic work regimes, we all need a fast approach. One such diet is the paleo diet. Here's what you should know.

The paleo diet is also called the caveman diet and focuses on foods that are rich in protein and fiber but low in carbohydrates. Fruits, meats, and veggies are the soul foods in this diet. The diet dates back to 2.5 million years ago and was introduced based on what our ancestors ate during the paleolithic era and hence the name.

Eat: The diet promotes an increased intake of natural fats and whole foods like meat, eggs, seeds, fish, veggies, nuts, natural oils, and fruits. Avoid: Processed foods, sugary beverages, grains, legumes, cereals, and dairy products are not part of this diet. Pro tip: If a food item seems to be made in a factory, don't eat it.

Although there is limited research, some studies have shown that the paleo diet can: -Enhance blood glucose. -Improve insulin insensitivity. -Help reduce weight. -Regulate cholesterol levels. -Promote better sleep. The foods in this diet increase your intake of healthy foods and you cut out several types of junk foods, which eventually keeps several diseases at bay.

The diet does not offer sustainable weight loss as it is very difficult to follow such a restrictive diet. A huge reduction in carbohydrates can result in overusing of fats for energy, i.e. ketosis, which results in low blood pressure, nutrient deficiencies, kidney stones, and constipation. In the long term, it can increase bad cholesterol in your body, thus risking your heart health.

Despite the benefits of the paleo diet, it is crucial to note that a dramatic reduction in carbohydrates can adversely impact your blood sugar and energy levels. It is therefore recommended to opt for protein-rich foods along with smaller portions of all other nutrients in order to balance your meals, which is the key to maintaining a healthier lifestyle.