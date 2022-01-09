5 ways to treat fatty liver

Varnika Sharma Twitter Jan 09, 2022, 11:14 am 2 min read

Fatty liver can last for years or lifelong

The liver is a crucial part of our body. It is responsible for cleansing the blood that is transported to other parts of the body. This is why it is essential to take care of your liver. Or else, the excess build-up of fat in the liver can cause health conditions like fatty liver. So, here's how to naturally treat this disease.

Context Why does this story matter?

Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, can last for years. The disease usually has no noticeable symptoms and requires a medical diagnosis. However, one may experience fatigue, weight loss, and severe abdominal pain. In India, over 10 million cases of this disease are reported every year. There are some risk factors associated with this disease like type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Physical activities Do not skip physical activities

It is crucial to make time for some physical activities every day for at least 30-45 minutes. Strength training exercises such as weight lifting can naturally treat fatty liver disease. Strength training can also be done at least three days a week. Try to lower your weight to reduce the accumulation of excess fat in your liver.

Diet Tweak your dietary habits

When nutrients don't get broken down completely, cells get damaged which leads to fatty liver. Food items that are rich in antioxidant properties such as coffee, green tea, berries, raw garlic, sunflower seeds, and olive oil can prevent cell damage. Fish intake reduces fat levels and inflammation in the liver. Potassium-rich foods like sweet potato, yogurt, and peas can treat non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Bad foods Here are some foods to avoid

Fried food items containing a heavy amount of saturated fats should be avoided. Foods like white bread, pasta, and rice are highly processed and can increase your blood sugar. Candies, cookies, and soda drinks have added sugar that contributes to the build-up of excess fat in the liver. So, skip them as much as possible. Alcohol and smoking are a complete no-no.

Other factors Cholesterol and diabetes are dangerous for your liver

It is crucial to control your cholesterol because heightened levels of cholesterol can turn fatty liver disease into a dangerous, fatal condition known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Diabetes also contributes toward the risk of developing fatty liver disease, even if you do not drink alcohol. The condition occurs in at least half of the people who have type 2 diabetes.