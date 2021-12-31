Lifestyle Take note ladies, here's why self-worth matters

Varnika Sharma Edited by Anamica Singh Dec 31, 2021, 03:23 pm 2 min read

Self-worth is important for our physical and mental health

For forever, women have been subjected to all sorts of expectations. Everything they do is measured in different ways by society. They are also pitted against each other. Slowly, women start seeing themselves through the same lens. They start measuring their worth based on some superficial guidelines. This is not a healthy practice. For a better life, you need to understand your self-worth.

Context What exactly is self-worth?

Self-worth is a kind of self-evaluation under which one sees herself as deserving of love and acceptance. They assign themselves a greater value and trust themselves to confidently run a meeting or finish an assignment. Low self-worth is associated with the formation of a negative opinion of oneself. Having a good opinion of oneself leads to confidence and better relationships.

Importance Why is self-worth important?

Feeling self-worthy helps you accept yourself as you are. You wouldn't need to put a facade to fit in. It makes you confident of running things, be it at home or office and helps you race ahead in your career. You start trusting your judgment. You stop relegating yourself to the background and settle for nothing less than the best in life.

Love yourself Make yourself a priority

Self-love is the first step toward self-worth. Know about your likes and dislikes. Do things that make you happy and avoid doing something just to make others happy. Set eyes on your goals and work to attain them, while ignoring those who try to break your spirit. Get a haircut or splurge on a good dress to let yourself know that you are worthy.

Failure Embrace mistakes, you are only human

Stop blaming yourself for every failure. Just because something didn't go right, doesn't mean you should start beating yourself up. Know that you are human and only humans make mistakes. Your job is to try, and if you did that, BRAVO! People will try to make you feel bad for your mistakes, but learn to turn a deaf ear to such people.

Individuality Say goodbye to comparisons

Comparing yourself to another woman is a clear indicator that you do not see yourself as worthy. When you are satisfied with who you are, you will automatically stop making comparisons with other women. Make a list of your achievements and you will start to see how good you are. You want to lose weight, do it, but not to fit any body image.