Hottest beauty trends for 2022

Sneha Das Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 02:13 pm 2 min read

2022 will be all about experimental, sustainable and bold beauty trends

Get ready to put your best foot forward in the new year. Let us walk you through what is going to be in and what not in beauty circles in 2022. From sustainable skincare and green cosmetics to bold and bright makeup and shimmery eyes, 2022 will be all about being experimental, fearless, and bold. Here are 2022's hottest beauty trends.

#1 & 2 Neon eyeliner and extra-fluffy brows

Source: Pixabay

1. Neon eyeliners will be hot in 2022. They are vibrant, bold, fun, and sufficient to carry on their own. You can draw quirky neon geometric shapes with colorful liners without the need to apply eyeshadow. 2. Wear the super-fluffy brow trend using soap brows and then comb your hair up with an eyebrow gel to rock the look.

#3 & 4 Bold lips and statement blush

3. The bold lip is going to be everywhere in 2022. Swipe on the brightest and boldest colors, like a vibrant red or purple to get all eyes on you. 4. Try a funky-colored blush like purple instead of a natural flush. Use a blush powder or lipstick that is easy to blend and dab highlighter along your cheekbones for a beautiful finish.

#5 & 6 Glitter makeup and overlined lips

Source: Wikimedia Commons

5. 2022 will be all about glitter and sparkle. You can use a roll-on glitter stick on your cheekbones, eyes, and lips as well. You can also try the Euphoria eye by dabbing some cream shimmery eyeshadow on your eyelids. 6. Visible lip-liner is back. Overline your lips with a slightly different shade than your lipstick for voluminous lips.

#7 & 8 Microdosing and Facial Gua-Sha

7. When it comes to skincare, the latest fad is going to be Microdosing. It revolves around the idea of "less is more" and focuses on using small quantities of products with a lower concentration of ingredients. 8. Facial Gua-Shas are used to massage the skin and help your skin relax. They boost blood circulation and also make the skin smooth, radiant, and glowing.

#9 & 10 LED light masks and Green cosmetics

9. LED light mask therapy is all over Instagram and is sure to trend in 2022. The masks use LED technology to treat inflammations, acne, and breakouts and make your skin glow. 10. The demand for eco-friendly or green cosmetics will see a rise in 2022 as people are becoming more conscious of their well-being. These cosmetics are nature-based and contain sustainably sourced ingredients.