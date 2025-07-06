Elon Musk launches 'America Party' to take on Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party, the America Party, in the US. The declaration came just hours after President Donald Trump signed his 'One Big Beautiful Bill' into law. The bill includes massive spending cuts and eliminates most of the federal climate and clean energy programs, something Musk strongly opposed.

Political strategy Musk announces America Party on X Musk announced the formation of the America Party on social media platform X. He said, "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom." In a follow-up post, he explained his plan to disrupt what he calls the "uniparty" system—his term for the perceived alliance between Republicans and Democrats. The party will focus on a few key races instead of trying to win every election.

Historical analogy Musk draws historical parallel to explain his strategy To explain this unique strategy, Musk drew a parallel with the Battle of Leuctra in 371 BCE. In this battle, Theban general Epaminondas defeated the Spartan army by concentrating his strongest troops on one flank. This tactic overwhelmed the Spartans at a critical point and shattered their reputation for invincibility.

Election strategy America Party focused on 2026 midterm elections When asked about the timing of such targeted efforts, Musk confirmed that the America Party's immediate focus would be on the 2026 midterm elections. The launch of this new political party comes after a poll Musk conducted on X on July 4, asking users if they wanted independence from the two-party system. With nearly 1.25 million accounts participating and approximately 65.4% voting "yes," the poll results showed overwhelming support for his idea of a new political party.

Landscape 3rd-party candidates have tough time winning elections Musk's core belief is that neither the Republican Party nor the Democratic opposition truly represents a large portion of Americans. A 2024 Gallup study found that 43% of Americans identified as independents, with only 28% identifying as Republican and another 28% as Democrat. However, history shows third-party candidates have a tough time winning elections in the US. Despite this, Musk seems convinced that the political landscape is ready for a new movement.