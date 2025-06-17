Donald Trump has launched his own telecom service in US
What's the story
The Trump Organization has announced the launch of a new wireless service, 'Trump Mobile,' aimed at conservative customers in the US.
The move pits the brand against major telecom players like AT&T and Verizon.
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump spoke about the latest venture at an event in New York City yesterday.
Service details
Trump Mobile taking pre-orders for 'T1' smartphone
The 'Trump Mobile' service will operate on all three major wireless carriers in the US. It will provide US-based services and American-made devices.
The company has already started taking pre-orders for its first product, a gold-colored "T1" smartphone priced at $499 (around ₹43,000).
The phone comes with a 6.8-inch display, 12GB of RAM, 246GB of storage and is manufactured in Alabama, California, and Florida.
Pricing strategy
A look at the monthly plan
The 'Trump Mobile' service comes with a monthly plan of $47.45 (₹4,100), which includes unlimited voice calls, text, and data.
The price is a nod to Donald Trump's two presidential terms as the 45th and 47th President of the United States.
The company also plans to offer telemedicine services and roadside assistance as part of its package.
Product focus
All products will be made in America
The 'Trump Mobile' service is being marketed as "the only mobile service aligned with your values and built on reliability, freedom, and American pride."
The company has promised that all its products will be made in America. This includes their new smartphone as well as other devices they plan to introduce in the future.