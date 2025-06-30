Trump says 'very wealthy' group ready to buy TikTok

US President Donald Trump has revealed that he has found a buyer for TikTok , the popular video-sharing app facing shutdown in the country. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said the potential buyer is a group of "very wealthy people." He said more details would be shared in about two weeks. The sale of TikTok's US business would need approval from the Chinese government, but Trump is optimistic that President Xi Jinping "will probably do it."

Deadline extension Trump delays enforcement of law requiring TikTok's sale Earlier this month, Trump delayed for the third time the enforcement of a law requiring TikTok's sale. The new deadline gives parent company ByteDance until September 17 to finalize a deal. This comes after a previous attempt to sell TikTok to an American buyer fell through in April due to trade tensions between the US and China over Trump's tariffs.

Legislative action Why does the law require TikTok's sale? In April last year, the US Congress passed a law requiring TikTok's sale. Lawmakers were concerned that the app or its parent company could share US user data with the Chinese government, a claim that TikTok has denied. Despite these concerns, Trump has delayed enforcement of this law through executive actions, which have been criticized for overriding congressional lawmakers.