Why Barron Trump is mocked as US enters Israel-Iran war 

Barron Trump, the youngest son of United States President Donald Trump , has become the subject of online ridicule after his father announced airstrikes on Iran . The airstrikes marked the US stepping into Israel's conflict with Iran. The strikes generated widespread fear online, with many warning that the conflict could lead to World War III. This prompted negative comparisons between Barron and his father, Trump, who famously avoided being drafted in the Vietnam War after being diagnosed with bone spurs.

Draft speculation Did Trump dodge Vietnam draft In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, Trump, then 22, was diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels, a condition that eventually exempted him from military service. This diagnosis came after he had previously been granted four deferments for educational purposes. Also called osteophytes, bone spurs are bony lumps that grow on bones in the spine or around joints. They can form due to arthritis damage.

Exemption jokes Netizens' reactions As warlike situations rise again, numerous jokes on social media suggest that Barron, like his father, would avoid entering the army. One user wrote on social media platform X, "Barron Trump is Googling 'are bone spurs hereditary?' right now...." Another asked if Barron would inherit his father's condition or come up with a new excuse for exemption.

Retaliation options Iran vows to retaliate against US In the wake of the US airstrikes on its nuclear sites, Iran is under pressure to retaliate. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of "everlasting consequences" and said that Iran has "all options" on the table. Possible responses could include targeting US military bases in West Asia, disrupting the Strait of Hormuz, activating militias and proxy forces, or launching cyberattacks and specialist operations.