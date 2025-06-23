Bezos-Sanchez donated to charities as part of their wedding preparations

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez have donated to local charities in Venice, Italy﻿, as part of their wedding preparations. The couple is set to marry this week in the city. A source told Page Six that they made these donations in April. The couple has also involved their 200 high-profile guests—including Oprah Winfrey , Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Bill Gates—in their philanthropic efforts by donating in their names as gifts.

Guest notification Guests informed about the donations in their honor The guests were informed in May that instead of traditional gifts, the couple would be making donations in their honor. The aim is to ensure that "Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come," according to sources. The wedding festivities are expected to last three days, with events possibly taking place on Bezos's $500 million superyacht Koru, San Giorgio Island, and Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a large exhibition space.

Local sourcing The couple sourcing 80% of wedding goods from Venetian vendors Per AP, the couple is sourcing 80% of their wedding goods from Venetian vendors. This includes Rosa Salva, the city's oldest pastry maker, and Laguna B, a Murano glass blower. Guests are also expected to receive a keepsake from Laguna B, known for its colorful cups called goti de fornasa.