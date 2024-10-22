Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming film 'War 2', actor Jr NTR is set to showcase his character's raw power in a solo scene where he fights a gang of 40 men.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who will also star in the film, is expected to join the set for another action sequence with Jr NTR.

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who will also star in the film, is expected to join the set for another action sequence with Jr NTR.

The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, is slated for release on Independence Day weekend 2025 and also features Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

'War 2' features Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan

'War 2': Jr NTR to fight 40-men in one sequence

By Tanvi Gupta 11:43 am Oct 22, 202411:43 am

What's the story Telugu superstar Jr NTR is gearing up for an epic showdown in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming action-spy-thriller, War 2. Per a report by Mid-Day, the actor will reportedly be seen in a massive action sequence where he takes on a gang of 40 men. The high-octane scene will be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, and is expected to be one of the highlights of the film.

Character portrayal

'War 2' action sequence to highlight Jr NTR's 'raw power'

A source close to the production revealed Mukerji wanted this solo scene for Jr NTR to highlight his character's "raw power." "Ayan wanted Jr NTR's solo scene to be designed in a way that it highlights the character's raw power. With that brief, the action choreographer envisioned a fight that sees him take on a gang of 40." "The team started shooting early at the set inside the studio, and will be shooting here for the next three days."

Star arrival

Hrithik Roshan to join 'War 2' set later this week

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who also stars in War 2, is expected to join the set later this week. The director plans to film another action sequence featuring both Roshan and Jr NTR. After their previous face-off sequence shot inside an aircraft in April, this has further raised anticipation for the film's release. Meanwhile, adding to the star-studded lineup, Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady in War 2.

Cast update

Know more about 'War 2'

The upcoming film, which is a part of YRF Spy Universe, has been in the making since February and will be released on Independence Day weekend of 2025. It will be the first collaboration of the two actors and is being touted as one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles by producer Aditya Chopra and director Mukerji. While the first film—War (2019)—had Roshan facing off against Tiger Shroff, this sequel will see him take on Jr NTR.