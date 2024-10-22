'War 2': Jr NTR to fight 40-men in one sequence
Telugu superstar Jr NTR is gearing up for an epic showdown in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming action-spy-thriller, War 2. Per a report by Mid-Day, the actor will reportedly be seen in a massive action sequence where he takes on a gang of 40 men. The high-octane scene will be shot at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, and is expected to be one of the highlights of the film.
'War 2' action sequence to highlight Jr NTR's 'raw power'
A source close to the production revealed Mukerji wanted this solo scene for Jr NTR to highlight his character's "raw power." "Ayan wanted Jr NTR's solo scene to be designed in a way that it highlights the character's raw power. With that brief, the action choreographer envisioned a fight that sees him take on a gang of 40." "The team started shooting early at the set inside the studio, and will be shooting here for the next three days."
Hrithik Roshan to join 'War 2' set later this week
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who also stars in War 2, is expected to join the set later this week. The director plans to film another action sequence featuring both Roshan and Jr NTR. After their previous face-off sequence shot inside an aircraft in April, this has further raised anticipation for the film's release. Meanwhile, adding to the star-studded lineup, Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady in War 2.
Know more about 'War 2'
The upcoming film, which is a part of YRF Spy Universe, has been in the making since February and will be released on Independence Day weekend of 2025. It will be the first collaboration of the two actors and is being touted as one of Indian cinema's biggest action spectacles by producer Aditya Chopra and director Mukerji. While the first film—War (2019)—had Roshan facing off against Tiger Shroff, this sequel will see him take on Jr NTR.