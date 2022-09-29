Entertainment

Why did KJo make Ayan reshoot 'Brahmastra's love ballad 'Kesariya'?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 29, 2022, 11:24 am 2 min read

The "love anthem of the year," Kesariya has turned out to be a raging chartbuster and has trended everywhere—from YouTube to Twitter. Kesariya features Brahmatra's lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visibly soaked in love. Its visuals have been particularly praised for their aesthetic value, and it has now been revealed that producer Karan Johar actually made director Ayan Mukerji reshoot Kesariya!

Context Why does this story matter?

Composed by Pritam, written by his frequent collaborator Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh, the song was released amidst tremendous hype in July.

While it was praised for its soothing melody and the way it chronicled the lead pair's love, a portion of lyrics that contained the word "love storiyaan" drew immense flak.

Nonetheless, the music video has over 21cr views on YouTube!

Details Mukerji and Johar agreed that there were disagreements between them

During a recent event held at FICCI, the director-producer duo was asked if any disagreements had cropped up between them during the shoot. Agreeing, Mukerji said candidly, "There was stuff which Karan did not like. There was a big Kali puja sequence....when [Karan saw it, he was] very harsh. He really bit**** about it. I hope I am allowed to say that word."

Revelation Initially, Johar didn't like Kapoor 'dancing quite feverishly'

Karan Johar further spilled the beans on Kesariya being re-shot, revealing that in the initial shot, "Ranbir was dancing quite feverishly." KJo recalled asking Mukerji, "What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan? Why were they dancing?" Johar said that post these developments, Mukerji agreed and the song was shot differently. "Same tune and melody but treated differently," said Johar.

Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva has been roaring at the box office, and understandably, the hype around Brahmastra: Part Two—Dev is also through the roof. Hrithik Roshan, who had reportedly turned down the project earlier, recently hinted that there's "potential" of him appearing in Brahmastra 2. Rumors are also rife that the 2025 film will actually be fronted by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.