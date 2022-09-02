Entertainment

'Brahmastra's budget revealed: Alia-Ranbir starrer is most expensive Bollywood film?

Written by Isha Sharma Sep 02, 2022, 07:46 pm 3 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' is slated to hit theaters on September 9.

We are just days away from witnessing the visual spectacle that is Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. A film that witnessed more than its share of delays, it is the first part of a trilogy and attempts to weave the Astraverse—India's first cinematic universe. Now, reports about its estimated budget have surfaced, and the jaw-dropping amount makes it the most expensive Bollywood film ever!

Context Why does this story matter?

Brahmastra was in development for several years, and the makers announced multiple release dates in the past. However, none of them materialized due to varying reasons.

Nonetheless, the film has managed to keep the buzz alive; its trailer was released in mid-June to a thunderous response.

Now, it's finally ready to hit theaters on September 9 and must do extremely well to stay profitable.

Budget 'Brahmastra's makers are 'silently confident about the project'

Brahmastra has been mounted on a budget of a staggering Rs. 410cr, not counting publicity and print expenditures, per Bollywood Hungama. The fantasy adventure film's whopping budget can be chalked up to its extensive, much-hyped VFX that has been done by six-time Oscar-winning company DNEG (Interstellar, the Harry Potter series). The report also suggests that the makers are "silently confident about the project."

Aspirations 'The visuals of the film are at another level'

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The trailer [was] just a tease, tease, as visuals of the film are at another level." "The expenditure will be visible on each and every frame... The idea was to create a big screen spectacle like never before...Ayan [Mukerji] and his team have managed to come up with visuals that will blow away the mind of the audience. "

Recent update Yes, SRK is in 'Brahmastra'!

A few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan's look as Vanarastra was leaked and went viral on social within a few hours. Though director Mukerji has not commented on it, Mouni Roy, who is playing the antagonist in the film, recently confirmed SRK's cameo appearance. On Thursday, the film's producer Karan Johar also shared Khan's glimpse from the film, and it looked every inch magnificent!

Twitter Post Watch the video here

The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days!💥#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. pic.twitter.com/XFUKXRCslB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2022

Information Here's all you need to know about 'Brahmastra'

Brahmastra marks the first cinematic association of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. It will mark Nagarjuna's comeback to Hindi cinema after a long gap of nearly two decades after the 2003 war drama LOC Kargil. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is being presented by SS Rajamouli in South India.

