Entertainment

5 reasons why #BoycottBrahmastra is trending on Twitter

5 reasons why #BoycottBrahmastra is trending on Twitter

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 28, 2022, 04:43 pm 3 min read

'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' is slated to release on September 9.

Another day, another boycott. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva—one of the most-awaited 2022 films—has run into trouble. It's being targeted on social media for a variety of reasons. A large section has decided to give the mythological adventure drama a complete miss, triggering the #BoycottBrahmastra trend. What is it about the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer that has irked netizens? Let's find out.

Starting with the most recent incident, several people believe "Bhatt is going the Kareena Kapoor Khan way," and her "ego" has superseded everything. In a recent interview, the Dear Zindagi actor said, "I can't keep defending myself... Don't like me, don't watch me." Some netizens pointed out they boycotted Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha for this reason and will now fulfill Bhatt's wish, too.

#2 Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt's 'friendship' with David Coleman Headley

Another reason that has led to a spate of anti-Brahmastra tweets is due to Rahul Bhatt's alleged involvement in the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rahul—who is Bhatt's half-brother—was reportedly close to Lashkar-e-Taiba's Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, who had a pivotal role in executing the attacks. Headley was allegedly "fond" of Rahul and even wanted to "recruit him as an Inter-Services Intelligence agent."

Twitter Post Check out one such tweet here

British citizen Alia Bhatt comes from a family of anti Hindu and anti India people



Father Mahesh Bhatt is openly anti Hindu. He claimed that 26/11 was a RSS conspiracy



While brother Rahul Bhatt was involved with David Headly for 26/11#BoycottBrahmastra pic.twitter.com/s1M0U3d2j1 — SHRI RAM BHAKT (@Rajnees15502016) August 27, 2022

#3 Amitabh Bachchan is being accused of being 'Hinduphobic'

Although megastar Amitabh Bachchan is largely respected across the country and even considered a cinematic institution, he has not been spared from the troll army's vitriolic darts either. Some people have shared an image from a KBC episode, where Big B reportedly called ghoonghat "regressive." Bachchan, who is playing Kapoor's guru (mentor) in Brahmastra, is now being pulled up for his "Hinduphobic" comments.

#4 Kapoor's food choices are a problem, too?

Another reason that's strengthening the #BoycottBrahmastra trend is a video of Kapoor's old interview with a journalist, where he talked about "being a big beef guy." Several users have pointed out that a regular meat/beef eater isn't eligible to play Shiva's character, and it is offensive to the Hindu faith that bats for a vegetarian diet. Yes, bizarre doesn't even begin to cover it!

Twitter Post Here's the old video of Kapoor

The Film #BoycottBrahmastra is already Trending



Aalia Bhatt - Mat dekho to Hamari Movie!!



Ranbir Kapoor - I love Beef!! pic.twitter.com/yGoHopftw8 — Prashant Kumar 🕉️ (@PkSaha_) August 28, 2022

#5 Some are boycotting the film solely due to lead actors

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise in June 2020 provoked an unprecedented trend online and brought nepotism in Bollywood to the fore like never before. And now, actors who belong to film families are preyed upon on social media, with thousands of tweets against their movies. Bhatt and Kapoor are also being targeted for the same, and people have pledged "not to support nepokids."

Poll What else would you like to know about 'Brahmastra'?