KK's video of being rushed to hospital fake: Event managers

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 05, 2022, 07:38 pm 3 min read

KK passed away on May 31 in Kolkata after a concert.

KK's demise on Tuesday (May 31) due to a cardiac arrest after a pulsating concert in Kolkata has left India grieving. Post the tragedy, the organizers came under the scanner for poor management and fans alleged the auditorium's "poor conditions" catalyzed his death. Now, the event's organizer—BlackEyed Event House—has claimed a viral video of KK being rushed out to hospital is not from Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

The primary autopsy revealed KK had an underlying heart condition and 80% blockage in the left main coronary artery.

However, fans still demanded the event organizers be held responsible, too.

Several videos spread on social media that demonstrated a visibly uncomfortable KK sweating profusely.

The video in question showed him being escorted out of the venue after he reportedly complained of chest pain.

Statement 'The video of KK being rushed out is absolutely false'

Breaking its silence for the first time after the 53-year-old's passing, BlackEyed Event House wrote on Facebook, "The videos that are being circulated on social media that KK sir was being rushed out because of chest pain [are] absolutely false." In the long post, running into over six paragraphs, it also claimed that the said video wasn't even taken on Tuesday (May 31).

Grief 'It's an unfortunate loss for all of us'

BlackEyed Event House was responsible for artist coordination at the venue—Nazrul Mancha—and claimed to have done its best. "It's an unfortunate loss for all of us, specially for 'us' because we have been associated with KK sir for a good number of years and had developed a personal bond with him (sic)." They requested the public to quell the "hate campaign" targeted toward them.

Facebook Post Take a look at the Facebook post

Confession 'There was forced entry into the auditorium'

One point that is repeatedly doing rounds is how Nazrul Mancha had breached its seating capacity of 3,000 and reportedly crammed a mind-boggling 7,000 instead. The company addressed this allegation, too, and acknowledged, "Yes, there was forced entry into the auditorium." It added that bouncers, the police, and the college students' union struggled to manage the mob, which pelted stones to be allowed inside.

Recent developments 'Myocardial infarction' claimed KK's life

On Saturday, doctors submitted the final post-mortem and chemical analysis reports of the deceased singer to the Kolkata Police. It was disclosed that he passed away due to a "myocardial infarction." His heart couldn't pump out adequate oxygenated blood and the excitement during the event apparently aggravated the situation. Owing to these discoveries, the possibility of unnatural death is reportedly off the table now.

Information What exactly is a myocardial infarction?

Called a heart attack in layman's terms, a myocardial infarction occurs when blood flow to the heart's coronary artery is either decreased or completely stopped. Prevalent symptoms include difficulty in breathing, lack of energy, nausea, and cold sweat, and is often confused with heartburn.