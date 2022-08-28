Entertainment

Confirmed! Mohanlal will return as George Kutty in 'Drishyam 3'

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 28, 2022

Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 3' has been confirmed!

George Kutty is set to return soon! Fans can rejoice as Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the popular Malayalam Drishyam franchise, has confirmed that Mohanlal will reprise his role in Drishyam 3. As soon as he officially made the announcement at a recent awards function, clips of him breaking the news went viral and fans flooded social media to express their excitement. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first two installments of Mohanlal's Drishyam franchise received a tremendous response, and it became a sensation among fans who were all for the crime thriller series.

The first part was released in 2013 and starred Mohanlal, Meena Durairaj, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, and Asha Sharath, among others.

Its 2021 sequel Drishyam 2: The Resumption—which directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video—was another major hit.

Announcement 'Drishyam 3': Kutty, family hide a murder from the police

During a recent awards event, producer Perumbavoor confirmed Drishyam 3, which will narrate the story of Kutty and his family who try to hide a murder from the police. Moreover, a Hindi remake of the first Drishyam film was made in 2015 with the same title. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, among others, and was considered to be a hit.

Reactions Here's how fans reacted to 'Drishyam 3' news

Fans of both the original Drishyam franchise and Mohanlal took to social media shortly after Perumbavoor's announcement of the upcoming film to express their excitement. A social media user posted, "The confirmation of Drishyam 3 is spreading like a wildfire (sic)." Another said, "Forget Professor, that dude in Drishyam is a genius! (sic)" Another user wrote, "Classic criminal is back! Everest level hype! (sic)"

Third installment of India's most loved Drishyam series is incoming



Third installment of India's most loved Drishyam series is incoming 👐#Drishyam3 #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/qmXLrCeAzL — 𝗞𝕀𝗡𝗚𝗦𝗠✰𝗡 (@KingsmanKQ2) August 27, 2022

Projects Other projects lined up for the 'Drishyam' actor

On the work front, Mohanlal has Vrushabha in the pipeline alongside Drishyam 3. The former will be helmed by Nanda Kishore. Vrushabha, expected to go on floors in May 2023, will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He also has Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan and Jeethu Joseph's Ram in the making. Notably, Joseph has helmed both installments of the Drishyam franchise.