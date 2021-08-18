Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier to star in Malayalam movie 'Kaapa'

Billed as a story of Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, the film also stars Asif Ali and Anna Ben

South film star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday announced his latest Malayalam film, Kaapa, co-starring actor Manju Warrier. The film will be helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Venu and penned by GR Indugopan, credited with its story, screenplay, and dialogues. Billed as a story of Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, the Malayalam film also stars Asif Ali and Anna Ben.

Film

Sukumaran shared the official announcement teaser on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Sukumaran shared an official announcement teaser of the film and said that he is "privileged" to be a part of it. "Privileged to be part of Kaapa- The Ring of Death! #FEFKA Writers Union and #TheaterOfDreams Production. A story out of my city... Thiruvananthapuram," the 38-year-old actor tweeted. South superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty launched the motion poster of Kaapa.

Twitter Post

Here is Sukumaran's Twitter post

Motion poster

'Kaapa' is presented by FEFKA Writers Union

Kaapa is presented by FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) Writers Union. "Here's the motion poster of KAAPA, directed by Venu, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Asif Ali, Manju Warrier, and Anna Ben. This is a venture initiated by FEFKA Writers Union and I wish them all the very best," Mammootty and Mohanlal wrote on their respective social media handles.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet by Mohanlal

Projects

Sukumaran is currently seen in the Amazon Prime thriller 'Kuruthi'

Kaapa is backed by Dolwin Kuriakose, Jinu V Abhraham and Dileesh Nair. The film is reportedly based on the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly known as KAAPA. The film's music will be composed by Justin Varghese. Meanwhile, Sukumaran is currently seen in the Amazon Prime Video thriller Kuruthi. He also recently announced his next directorial venture Bro Daddy with Mohanlal.