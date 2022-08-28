Ajay Devgn, Tabu wrap up 'Bholaa', their ninth film together
The dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Tabu have wrapped up the shooting of their ninth film together: Bholaa. It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi starring Karthi, which proved to be a major hit down south. It is also Devgn's fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34. Bholaa is slated to release on March 30, 2023.
- Tabu and Devgn, who are close friends in real life, too, have been appreciated for their previous cinematic collaborations like Vijaypath, Drishyam, Haqeeqat, Golmaal Again, Thakshak, De De Pyaar De, and Fitoor.
- They will also be seen together in Drishyam 2.
- Bholaa also raises expectations since the original was critically and commercially acclaimed, and it remains to be seen if Devgn can replicate it.
Tabu recently shared a photo from the Bholaa sets and wrote, "Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms (sic)." In the photo, we can see the duo standing on the set, and Devgn seems to be clad in his character's costume. Several fans left enthusiastic comments under the post and expressed their desire to watch the film.
In July this year, Devgn announced that he will be sitting in the director's chair for the fourth time for Bholaa. Notably, Bholaa was initially supposed to be directed by Devgn's cousin and film editor Dharmendra Sharma (Shivaay, Company), but things didn't transpire as planned. The film also stars Sharad Kelkar (Laxmii), Sanjay Mishra (Masaan), and Deepak Dobriyal (Hindi Medium).
Devgn was last seen in the aviation thriller Runway 34, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in the comedy film Thank God this Diwali. It also stars Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. Later, Drishyam 2 will release on November 18. Tabu, on the other hand, will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya.