Confirmed! Biopic on Madhubala scheduled to be made next year

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 19, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

A biopic on late actor Madhubala has been confirmed.

A biopic on the life of legendary yesteryear actor Madhubala is going into production soon. Reports suggested that the Hindi feature film will be backed by the late actor's family, led by Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan. The biopic will reportedly be produced by a leading studio or production house along with Madhubala Ventures Private Limited and Brewing Thoughts Private Limited.

Developments Talent, production house yet to be selected

"Going by a highly enthusiastic response, there's no room for doubt that the Madhubala biopic is an extremely hot property amongst studios and talents," a source close to the development told Pinkvilla recently. They further added that no talent or studio aka production house had been roped in yet and that the biopic will be going on floors next year.

Information Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was going to make Madhubala's biopic

It was previously reported that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali would be making the biopic but it was dropped because the late actor's family wasn't comfortable with it. Bhushan had also apparently requested everyone within and outside the film industry to not make a biopic on the late actor without their permission. Now, the actor's family has come forward to celebrate her "short yet momentous life."

Quote Biopic might not talk about Kishore Kumar, Dilip Kumar

Reports also suggested that the biopic would not focus on certain aspects of the actor's life. "We are sure that we don't want to hurt anybody while telling this tale. We don't want to get into what happened with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. They have families, wives, and children, too," Bhushan told ETimes and added, "We don't want to hurt anyone's sentiments."

Details Madhubala 'died pining for true love in real life'

Prashant Singh from Madhubala Ventures Private Limited said, "Madhubalaji's life was so heart-wrenching. A breath-taking reel beauty, born on Valentine's Day, who was loved by millions across the globe died pining for true love in real life." He also mentioned that it was high time that such an "inspirational, beautiful yet tragic story of a legendary icon is told," and we couldn't agree more!