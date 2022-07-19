Entertainment

Watch select HBO Max Originals on Amazon Prime in India

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 19, 2022, 10:36 am 2 min read

Take a look at the series and features that will be a part of the deal.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced an exciting collaboration with Warner Bros. A slate of 11 original series and 10 original feature films from HBO Max will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video India under this deal. The new titles will be available on the streamer at no extra cost and all Prime members will be able to access them.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been tracking the post-theatrical homes of most big-screen releases.

And Amazon Prime Video has managed to acquire the streaming rights of several international titles that have Indian fans.

So, this fresh deal will help the platform attract more Indian subscribers, who are fans of the popular international projects as it comes with no additional cost.

Details HBO Max, Discovery+ have come together since last year

International media companies AT&T Inc. and Discovery, Inc., had announced in May last year that a definitive agreement has been inked to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports, and news assets with Discovery's non-fiction and international entertainment and sports businesses. This was done to create a standalone global entertainment company. To note, the launch of HBO Max in India is also on the cards.

Information Series that are part of the deal

The slate includes series across genres. Kaley Cuoco's comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, John Cena-led DC series Peacemaker, the new chapter of the popular Sex and the City franchise And Just Like That, the new Gossip Girl, and Doom Patrol. The miniseries The Staircase, featuring Oscar winner Colin Firth, is also going to be made available on the platform.

Quote Here's what Amazon said about the agreement

"We are certain that the viewers will appreciate the diverse mix of genres and stories that the exclusive HBO Max slate offers," Manish Menghani, Director (Content Licensing), Amazon Prime Video India said in a statement about the collaboration. "These include multiple seasons of critically acclaimed superhero series, shows curated for young adults, crime dramas and mysteries along with reboots of cult classics, and more."