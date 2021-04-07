Last updated on Apr 07, 2021, 01:02 am

Hot on the heels of Zack Snyder's Justice League release, popularly known as the Snyder Cut, DC fans are now campaigning for a new series or movie based around True Blood actor Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. The hashtag #DeathstrokeHBOMax is currently trending on Twitter. Fans are hoping that WarnerMedia will once again answer their call just like they green-lit Snyder's version of Justice League.

Joe Manganiello Manganiello, who played Deathstroke, has added fuel to the fire

To add fuel to the raging fire, Manganiello himself seems aboard the Deathstroke campaign. He shared a photo on Twitter of himself in the character, with the #DeathstrokeHBOMax hashtag. Manganiello was cast as the DC supervillain back in 2016. He was part of a post-credit sequence in the original release of Justice League. He was also featured in Zack Snyder's version of Justice League.

Twitter Post Here is Manganiello's tweet campaigning for 'Deathstroke' series/film

Plans Deathstroke was to get a project, but plans failed

Prior to Justice League, there were multiple plans for Deathstroke in the DC Extended Universe. The character was slated for a solo film directed by Gareth Edwards but the project fell through. Deathstroke was the main antagonist in the now-canceled Ben Affleck's The Batman. There were even plans for him to appear in a Suicide Squad sequel, but there were scheduling conflicts.

Justice League 'Justice League,' the 2017 film, went through production struggles

Snyder, who was directing the 2017 Justice League, pretty much until post-production, stepped down after his daughter's suicide. That's when Joss Whedon took over and shortened the run-time significantly and replaced many moody scenes with a more cheery and brighter tone. The film turned out to be a box-office dud grossing over $657 million worldwide against a break-even point of $750 million.

Fans Fans demanded an alternate cut of 'Justice League'