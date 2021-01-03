Jared Leto truly deserves the term multi-hyphenate. From his ascension to global fame with Thirty Seconds to Mars, his rock band, to his Oscar-winning role in Dallas Buyers Club, there is usually a lot of expectation from his appearance. His upcoming film, The Little Things, is a thrill ride. It has a role that is quite similar to his version of Joker.

Thrilling role Sparma is like those roles flouting all rules

Leto plays murder suspect Albert Sparma in The Little Things opposite Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. The trailer reveals just enough of the listless yet deadly wacko body language that Leto has enough experience portraying in Suicide Squad. Talking to Variety, he said very few characters have helped him break all rules and Sparma fits that bill.

Edited heavily We never saw the real Joker on 'Suicide Squad'

"Sparma reminds me a little bit of that character [Joker] as well in that he's just a little outside the box. He's someone who says everything that he thinks, basically. And he always is surprising," Leto said. Leto's under-appreciated Joker portrayal is getting a new lease of life with Snyder Cut in 2021. But there's striking stuff we missed in Suicide Squad, he quips.

Suicide Squad Welcome the 'Ayer Cut' campaign

Director David Ayer has been vocal about his disappointment regarding the interference from DC in making Suicide Squad his way, which was slated to be a soulful drama. Ayer couldn't complete editing his version and was instead forced to reshoot scenes written by a former chief creative officer at DC Entertainment, Geoff Johns. Leto echoes Ayer's frustrations, pushing for the "Ayer Cut" now.

Another chance 'Ayer Cut' offers more Joker v/s Batman amongst other surprises