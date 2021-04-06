-
'Mission Majnu': Sidharth Malhotra sustains injury, resumes shoot post aidLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 05:54 pm
-
Sidharth Malhotra sustained a knee injury while performing a stunt for his upcoming espionage-thriller, Mission Majnu.
However, neither his injury was serious nor did he want to cause any further delay to the production. Hence, he resumed the shoot soon after receiving medical aid.
Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The team had started shooting in February.
-
-
What happened
He reportedly slipped and hit his knee on a metal
-
Malhotra, while shooting the action sequences for this venture recently in Lucknow, slipped and hit his knee on a metal.
Although no bleeding or swelling was reported, the actor is known to have been in pain.
Despite this, the Kapoor & Sons star continued to shoot for the next three days, and has now successfully completed all of his portions, as per news portals.
-
Professionalism
Malhotra didn't halt shooting as the set was specially made
-
The reason why Malhotra didn't take a break despite being in pain is because of the sets of the movie that were specially made to reflect the 1970s.
Recreating the same would have been "expensive and time-consuming."
Taking all this into consideration, the actor used ice packs to tend to his knee and completed shooting for his part within the stipulated time period.
-
Cordial
Malhotra had wished Mandanna on her birthday yesterday
-
Separately, on co-star Mandanna's birthday yesterday, Malhotra shared a sweet message along with a picture on social media.
Notably, Mission Majnu marks the Bollywood debut of the Geetha Govindam actress.
The South Indian filmstar has already booked her second Hindi project, Goodbye, where she will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan.
For the unversed, she was shooting for Goodbye on her birthday too.
-
Film
'Mission Majnu' based on real events, no release date yet
-
Now coming back to Mission Majnu, the story is inspired by real events and follows an R&AW agent leading a mission in Pakistan during the 1970s.
Malhotra will be playing that agent.
The film will also star Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra in key roles.
Producers Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta are yet to reveal any release date for the project.