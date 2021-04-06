Sidharth Malhotra sustained a knee injury while performing a stunt for his upcoming espionage-thriller, Mission Majnu. However, neither his injury was serious nor did he want to cause any further delay to the production. Hence, he resumed the shoot soon after receiving medical aid. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, it also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The team had started shooting in February.

What happened He reportedly slipped and hit his knee on a metal

Malhotra, while shooting the action sequences for this venture recently in Lucknow, slipped and hit his knee on a metal. Although no bleeding or swelling was reported, the actor is known to have been in pain. Despite this, the Kapoor & Sons star continued to shoot for the next three days, and has now successfully completed all of his portions, as per news portals.

Professionalism Malhotra didn't halt shooting as the set was specially made

The reason why Malhotra didn't take a break despite being in pain is because of the sets of the movie that were specially made to reflect the 1970s. Recreating the same would have been "expensive and time-consuming." Taking all this into consideration, the actor used ice packs to tend to his knee and completed shooting for his part within the stipulated time period.

Cordial Malhotra had wished Mandanna on her birthday yesterday

Separately, on co-star Mandanna's birthday yesterday, Malhotra shared a sweet message along with a picture on social media. Notably, Mission Majnu marks the Bollywood debut of the Geetha Govindam actress. The South Indian filmstar has already booked her second Hindi project, Goodbye, where she will share the screen with Amitabh Bachchan. For the unversed, she was shooting for Goodbye on her birthday too.

'Mission Majnu' based on real events, no release date yet