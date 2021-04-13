Last updated on Apr 13, 2021, 12:08 am

After facing endless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion special has finally wrapped up filming. The announcement came via the show's official social media handle. The post featured the logo of the show and a caption that read, "That's a wrap! Could we BE anymore excited!? Friends: The Reunion is coming to [HBO Max]." HBO hasn't yet announced a release date.

All 10 seasons of F.R.I.E.N.D.S have now left Netflix in the United States. WarnerMedia reportedly paid a huge sum of $400+ million for the show's rights and gave it a new home in their HBO Max streaming service. Variety reported last year that each of the six stars of the popular series would be getting a cool $2.5 million each for this special.

Back in February 2020, Courtney Cox had announced on her social media that the reunion was officially in development. Unfortunately, a live studio audience setting, which was considered a crucial aspect of the show, was not possible due to the pandemic restrictions. The cast came back to the original soundstage in Burbank, California on Stage 24 to film the special reunion episode.

Kudrow, who played the fun and bohemian Phoebe Buffay, had revealed early this year that the special isn't exactly a reboot and that the cast won't be reprising their roles. "It's not like a scripted thing. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004 when we stopped (sic)," she told People.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S has received admiration from fans and critics across the globe throughout its 10-season run and is one of the most popular English series in India. Nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, the show won the Outstanding Comedy Series award for its eighth season back in 2002. The show is ranked number seven on Empire magazine's The 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

