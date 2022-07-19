Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Ranveer Singh's pay graph through the years

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 19, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Here's how Ranveer Singh's pay graph has increased over the years.

Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the Bollywood industry right now. With his energetic on-screen presence and his unique choice of fashion, Singh has earned himself a reputation as an actor who is full of life, infectious energy, and panache. The actor has an estimated net worth of Rs. 217cr! Here's how his pay graph has increased over the years.

Debut 'I made my own luck': Singh

Singh made his debut with Band Baaja Baarat (2010) alongside Anushka Sharma. The film reportedly earned around Rs. 965.1M in its full theatrical run. However, this was only a launch pad for his career. "I struggled for three years in Mumbai, with my portfolio in my hand. I went through the routine drill. I made my own luck," he said in an interview.

Salary Singh charges between Rs. 13-20cr for each film

After delivering a hit debut film Band Baaja Baarat, Singh went on to star in films like Simmba, Gully Boy, Padmaavat, 83, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, to name a few. As per TOI, Singh began to charge over Rs. 13cr for his films after the success of Padmaavat. He reportedly charged around Rs. 20cr for the sports film 83.

Information All about his luxurious cars, lavish new quadruplex

Recently the actor bought himself a fancy sea-view quadruplex apartment in the posh residential tower Sagar Resham in Bandra, Mumbai. He reportedly shelled around Rs. 119cr for it. Singh also has fancy cars in his garage that include a Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule worth Rs. 3.43cr and an Aston Martin Rapide S worth Rs. 3.29cr, to name a few.

Advertisements Other expensive possessions, brand endorsements worth over Rs. 84cr!

Singh owns an expensive Franck Muller Vanguard watch worth Rs. 4.8L and a Valentino Kangaroo leather belt bag worth Rs. 1.5L. He also has more than 30 brand endorsements that earn him over Rs. 84cr! His endorsements include Durex, MakeMyTrip, Set Wet, Adidas, and Thums Up. Singh also appeared in a five-minute advertisement for Ching's Secret for which he reportedly charged Rs. 75cr!

