Ranveer Singh buys quadruplex worth Rs. 119cr, becomes SRK's neighbor

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 11, 2022, 10:04 am 2 min read

All about Ranveer Singh's luxurious new quadruplex! (Photo credit: Instagram/@ranveersingh)

Actor Ranveer Singh recently bought a fancy sea-view quadruplex apartment in the posh residential tower Sagar Resham in Bandra, Mumbai. As per reports, the actor shelled out big bucks, around Rs. 119cr! This price tag makes it one of the most expensive deals for a single residential apartment in any part of the country. Read on for more details about Singh's luxurious new house.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood actors and their swanky houses have always been a topic of discussion but what makes this one special is the hefty price tag it comes with and also that it is located between the houses of two of the biggest stars!

The residential tower Sagar Resham is located right between Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments and Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat.

Information Singh's quadruplex boasts total carpet area of 11,266 square feet

Reportedly, Singh's new quadruplex is located on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th floors of the tower. It also comes with a 1,300 square feet individual terrace and a total carpet area of 11,266 square feet. The deal is said to be valued at over Rs. 1L per square feet as per the ongoing property rates in and around the posh residential area.

Deal Actor now has 19 parking lots allotted to himself

Singh bought the house via a firm called Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP where the actor and his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavnani are directors. Reportedly, a stamp duty worth Rs. 7.13cr was paid to the revenue department which was concluded through two different agreements. According to the documents that were accessed, the motorhead actor would have 19 parking lots allotted to himself.

Details Bandra-Juhu stretch has been a favorite of Bollywood celebs

CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix & Indextap, Abhishek Kiran Gupta told a portal, "Bandra-Juhu belt has been the favorite among tinsel town." "The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, residing in the vicinity," he added. In addition to all the exclusive amenities, Singh will also enjoy a great sea view!