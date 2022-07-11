Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Ranbir Kapoor's remuneration over the years

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 11, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Look at how Ranbir Kapoor's remuneration has changed over the years.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is often hailed as the next superstar in Hindi cinema, has repeatedly proved his worth due to his script choices, acting chops, and versatile roles. Be it an infatuated, hopeless lover in Saawariya or a rebellious singer in Rockstar, Kapoor never falters or stumbles in his craft. Naturally, his success in the movies also translates to fat paychecks! How? Let's analyze.

#1 First earning of Rs. 250; debut in Bollywood

During the promotions of Shamshera, Kapoor spilled the beans on his first-ever earnings. For being a clap boy on his father Rishi Kapoor's Prem Granth, he was rewarded Rs. 250—a nostalgic memory he holds on to even today. Later on, for his debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007, Kapoor was reportedly paid Rs. 8L, with which he bought a Hublot Mexican!

#2 Went from Rs. 8L to Rs. 15cr in six years!

Although Saawariya was a critical and commercial failure, it didn't mar Kapoor's spirits, who subsequently delivered hits like Raajneeti, Wake Up Sid, and Bachna Ae Haseeno. In 2013, he was paid Rs. 7cr for the romance-musical Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rs. 15cr for comedy-drama Besharam where he acted opposite his parents. He went from Rs. 8L to Rs. 15cr in six years!

#3 Kapoor's 2022 releases: 'Shamshera' and 'Brahmastra'

This year will mark Kapoor's return to celluloid after Sanju (2018). First up for release is Shamshera on July 22. Reportedly, Kapoor has pocketed Rs. 20cr for his first-ever double role. On September 9, the long-delayed Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will hit the silver screens. For the titular role, Kapoor reportedly took home somewhere between Rs. 25-35cr! Did that raise your eyebrows too?

#4 Kapoor's fees for 'Animal' will make your jaw drop

Kapoor has been cast opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. If reports are to be believed, the Jagga Jasoos actor has been paid a massive Rs. 60cr to Rs. 70cr for his upcoming film, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the country. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial also reportedly stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. The film is currently in production.