Who was Prathyusha Garimella, fashion designer found dead in Hyderabad?

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 12, 2022, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in her boutique in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. (Photo credit: Prathyusha Garimella website)

Celebrity fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in the bathroom of her boutique in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on Saturday (June 11). The 35-year-old's body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for an autopsy. Reportedly, a bottle of carbon monoxide was recovered from her residence and later a suicide note was found as well. Garimella was reportedly depressed and lonely. Here's more on the designer.

Case Garimella was 'unhappy' with her 'lonely' life

The police suspect that Garimella might have died by suicide due to depression. A case has been filed in Banjara Hills as death under suspicious circumstances and the official post-mortem report is awaited. The fashion designer allegedly wrote in the note that she was unhappy with her lonely life and this wasn't the life she had aspired for, reported IANS.

About Who was Garimella?

She launched her fashion label, Prathyusha Garimella, in 2013 and had been running a designer store in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills—where many prominent Tollywood celebrities reside. As per reports, her clientele included many Bollywood and Tollywood actors. They included Madhuri Dixit, Juhi Chawla, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Parineeti Chopra, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Shriya Saran, Kajal Aggarwal, Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

Early life She worked at father's company before launching label

Garimella reportedly completed her Master's in Business from Warwick University, UK. Her father owns an LED manufacturing company where she briefly worked after studying in the UK. However, when she found her calling, she entered the fashion design industry. After starting her label, she catered to many prominent celebs from Bollywood and Tollywood. She was quite popular and had 229K followers on her Instagram.

Condolences Garimella's friends, celebs express their condolences

The late designer's friends and celebs expressed their condolences on her demise. Upasana Konidela, actor Ram Charan's wife wrote on Twitter, "My bestie, my dearest friend. Gone too soon - Upset/Pissed/Sad - She had the best of everything, career, friends & family, yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace (sic)."