Entertainment

'The Tribe': Kriti Sanon starts entrepreneurial journey, launches 'passion project'

'The Tribe': Kriti Sanon starts entrepreneurial journey, launches 'passion project'

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 23, 2022, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Kriti Sanon introduced her new project 'The Tribe.'

After eight successful years in the Bollywood industry, Kriti Sanon has started her journey as an entrepreneur. She took to social media to introduce her fitness training platform The Tribe on Monday. The announcement came with a heartfelt note describing her journey in the industry and her new venture. Sanon is known for films like Heropanti, Mimi, and Bareilly Ki Barfi , among others.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the film Heropanti in 2014.

She introduced The Tribe on her eight-year anniversary in Bollywood.

Apart from films, Sanon is also known as one of the fittest actors so it makes sense for her to get associated with a fitness brand.

Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani are the co-founders of The Tribe.

Announcement Sanon revealed her fitness journey began after 'Mimi'

Sanon broke the news on her Instagram handle and wrote, "I have always been someone who believes in pushing people I truly believe in and today stands for exactly that." In her caption, she also mentioned that her journey on personal fitness began after she had had to lose the 15kgs that she had gained for her Netflix film Mimi in 2021.

Details She will also launch The Tribe App later this year

Sanon explained in her post that The Tribe will help people become the fittest version of themselves. The Tribe will provide "in-studio, group/personal or virtual sessions with some of the coolest, youngest and fittest trainers who will not only push your limits but also make workouts super fun!" Sanon wrote. She also announced that they will be launching The Tribe App later this year.

Twitter Post Check out Sanon's tweet here

8yrs ago, I started my journey as an actor in the hindi film industry! Today, exactly on the same day, I am thrilled to announce my journey as an Entrepreneur with my 3 super talented Co-founders Anushka Nandani, Karan Sawhney and Robin Behl as we launch “The Tribe”. #KeepMoving pic.twitter.com/EovBRSUlt2 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 23, 2022

Projects Here's what Sanon the actor has in the pipeline

Coming to Sanon's acting duties, she has many exciting films lined up. She will next appear in Ganapath along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. The actor will also star alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhediya. After this, she has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas, and Anurag Kashyap's next film which is yet to be announced.